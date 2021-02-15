BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 606 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15,440.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE WPC opened at $70.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.50.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

