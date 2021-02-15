Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,294,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,833,000 after buying an additional 268,066 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 956.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,510 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,464,000 after purchasing an additional 323,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $48.29 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

