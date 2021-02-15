Argus Increases Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $281.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target increased by Argus from $246.00 to $281.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $222.62.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI opened at $243.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $254.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.35. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Cummins by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.