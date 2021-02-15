Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Legrand from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Legrand currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. Legrand has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

