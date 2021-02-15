Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 372 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,323,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 431,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 299,394 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after acquiring an additional 185,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,507,000 after acquiring an additional 117,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 82,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $108.95 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $110.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHH. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

