First Trust Advisors LP Buys 24,152 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $13,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in SJW Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SJW Group by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $67,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock worth $433,747 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJW Group stock opened at $68.62 on Monday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average is $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.40%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

