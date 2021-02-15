Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

CVX stock opened at $92.55 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.33. The firm has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

