Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $510.00 at Piper Sandler

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $415.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $356.60.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $504.76 on Friday. Illumina has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,837 shares of company stock worth $12,485,137. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 502.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Illumina by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

