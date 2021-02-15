Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Director Sells $3,032,900.00 in Stock

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Director David A. Viniar sold 10,000 shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.29, for a total value of $3,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 667,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,453,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FRLG stock opened at $263.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.71. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $263.81.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.