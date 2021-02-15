AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Sells $4,800,000.00 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $66.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $67.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 12.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 26.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 20.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

