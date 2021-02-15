Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 159.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,170,000 shares of company stock worth $24,596,485. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

