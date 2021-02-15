Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of ZTO opened at $38.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $977.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

