Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya Sells 9,139 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WGO stock opened at $72.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.