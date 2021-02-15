Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells $472,899.42 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Flex stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

