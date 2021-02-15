Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,877.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB stock opened at $142.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $170.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.85.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.