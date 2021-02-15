Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Domo in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Domo by 62.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 24.0% in the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $70.86 on Monday. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $122,471.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,034,025 in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.