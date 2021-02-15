First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 40,637 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,637 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $15,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,046,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 394,805 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,586,000 after purchasing an additional 144,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,977,000 after purchasing an additional 382,659 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 908,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after buying an additional 38,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after buying an additional 96,078 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $37.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $34,640.00. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,618,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,541 shares of company stock worth $1,720,450. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.