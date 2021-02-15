Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.68.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

