Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to $550.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $403.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $362.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.61. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $223.52 and a 12-month high of $481.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $27.26. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 2.87%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

