CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at CIBC

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target increased by CIBC from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIXX. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised CI Financial from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $19.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,877,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.