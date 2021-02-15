CSFB Analysts Give Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) a $7.00 Price Target

CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUY. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Yamana Gold from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.45.
AUY opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 325,430 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 219,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 58,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
About Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.
Featured Story: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.