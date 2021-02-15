CSFB Analysts Give Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) a $7.00 Price Target

CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUY. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Yamana Gold from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.45.

AUY opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 325,430 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 219,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 58,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

