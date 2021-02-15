Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.63.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $42.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,170.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

