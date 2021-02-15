Parallel Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000.

CIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $36.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

