Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.07.

CRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Comstock Resources by 559.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,463 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Comstock Resources by 50.0% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 19.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

