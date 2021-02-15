Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $82.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,904. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

