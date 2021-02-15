Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canon by 482.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canon by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canon by 1,325.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Canon by 592.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Canon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Canon stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. Canon Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.