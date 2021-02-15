Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 916 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Bunge by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 141,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 86,163 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Bunge by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

BG stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $78.05.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

