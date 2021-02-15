Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SEB Equities raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Neste Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Neste Oyj stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Analyst Recommendations for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

