Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SEB Equities raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Neste Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Neste Oyj stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

