Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Centene by 4.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.8% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

