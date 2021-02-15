AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $265,000 in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 149,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after buying an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 409,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $80.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $80.86.

