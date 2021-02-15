Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $789,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $28.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

