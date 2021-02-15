AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $250,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $129.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $131.97. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of -180.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,688 shares of company stock worth $21,029,106. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

