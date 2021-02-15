Desjardins Boosts Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Price Target to $71.00

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CLNFF opened at $47.52 on Friday. Calian Group has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

