Desjardins Boosts Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Price Target to $71.00

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CLNFF opened at $47.52 on Friday. Calian Group has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94.
Calian Group Company Profile
