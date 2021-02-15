Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) PT Raised to $2.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Shares of CSLT opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 29,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $35,769.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,561 shares in the company, valued at $500,884.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 331,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 678,839 shares of company stock worth $821,922 in the last 90 days. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 17.6% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,379,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.