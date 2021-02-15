Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) PT Raised to $2.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.
Shares of CSLT opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 17.6% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,379,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.
About Castlight Health
Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.
Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.