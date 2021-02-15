Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Given New $3.90 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.70 to $3.90 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Neo Lithium from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Neo Lithium stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Neo Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

