Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Stock Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $52.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.68. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

