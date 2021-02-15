AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at about $984,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $31.61.

