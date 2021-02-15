Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 364.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484,927 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE TBI opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.