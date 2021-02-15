Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,828,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total transaction of $5,747,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,529,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $240,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,066 shares of company stock valued at $50,843,847. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.00.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $576.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $591.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $660.02.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

