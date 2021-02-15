Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 59,096 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 199.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,096 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Albemarle worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $22,579,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 151,951 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 138,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after buying an additional 100,665 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 109,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 99,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $164.64 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.75.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

