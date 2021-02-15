Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,003 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

American Water Works stock opened at $161.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.98 and a 200 day moving average of $151.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

