Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 931,242 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 520.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 931,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Steelcase worth $15,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 7,371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 48,574 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

NYSE SCS opened at $13.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.56. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

