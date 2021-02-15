Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 14th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBI opened at $14.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. Summit State Bank has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSBI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Summit State Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Summit State Bank during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

