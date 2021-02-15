Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the January 14th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 240,524 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 million, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

