Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Short Interest Down 37.5% in January

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the January 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TLC opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Liposome has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

Get Taiwan Liposome alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Liposome in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Liposome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taiwan Liposome in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Taiwan Liposome Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Liposome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Liposome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.