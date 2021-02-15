TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on THS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TreeHouse Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.90.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -494.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $117,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,640,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after acquiring an additional 67,745 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,366,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,990,000 after acquiring an additional 60,140 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 931,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after acquiring an additional 434,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after acquiring an additional 488,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after buying an additional 27,218 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

