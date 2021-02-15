O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Citigroup

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OI. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UFS downgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,058,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after buying an additional 788,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after buying an additional 419,557 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after buying an additional 267,841 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

