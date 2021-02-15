Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $932,602.52 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.98, for a total value of $932,602.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $2,045,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, George Hu sold 9,082 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total value of $2,988,795.38.

On Monday, January 4th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.53, for a total value of $1,677,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $5,908,075.46.

On Thursday, November 19th, George Hu sold 7,912 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $2,250,964.00.

NYSE TWLO opened at $435.29 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $441.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Twilio from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

