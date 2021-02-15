GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $107.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.40.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $85.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $94,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $3,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,687 shares of company stock worth $11,669,400. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

