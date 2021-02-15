SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Sells $1,401,286.80 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 51,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $1,401,286.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,451 shares in the company, valued at $41,827,522.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Timothy Robert Danker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 54,827 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,483,070.35.

On Friday, February 5th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 23,269 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $584,517.28.

On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 21,642 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $543,647.04.

On Friday, January 22nd, Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $205,914.60.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $322,629.00.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.25. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

