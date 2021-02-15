SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Sells $1,401,286.80 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 51,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $1,401,286.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,451 shares in the company, valued at $41,827,522.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Timothy Robert Danker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 9th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 54,827 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,483,070.35.
- On Friday, February 5th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 23,269 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $584,517.28.
- On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 21,642 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $543,647.04.
- On Friday, January 22nd, Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $205,914.60.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $322,629.00.
Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.25. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96.
SLQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
